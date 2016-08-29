FC Halifax Town 0-1 Harrogate Town: Jack Emmett screamer takes Town unbeaten run to seven

Jack Emmett's forceful finish gave Harrogate Town a colossal win in the Yorkshire derby at FC Halifax Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Emmett fired home the only goal of the game midway through the second half to stretch Town's unbeaten start to the 2016/17 campaign to seven matches.

But despite claiming the three points, Simon Weaver's men dropped one place to third in National League North as Class of 92-owned Salford City went above them on goal difference.

Salford beat Curzon Ashton 2-0 to better Town's goal difference by one and move into second place behind AFC Fylde – Town's conquerors in the play-offs last season.

Emmett's goal brought to life a dull encounter at the Shay Stadium which had seen both teams cancel each other out in the first 45 minutes.

Town lost Warren Burrell through injury in the 38th minute of an otherwise uneventful half.

The second began in the same vein, too, until Emmett found time and space on the right wing and crashed home a shot off the underside of the crossbar.

Halifax, who were in fifth place prior to the match and are fancied for an immediate return to the National Premier League, could not respond and targetman Tom Denton headed a late chance straight at Peter Crook.