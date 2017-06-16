Defensive duo arrive at Town

Harrogate Town have added a pair of defenders to their ranks as their new-look squad continues to take shape.

The signings of left-back Ben O’Halloran and centre-half Terry Kennedy brings the total number of new arrivals at the CNG Stadium to seven this summer as the club prepare for life as full-time professional operation.

O’Hanlon, 21, joins from Wolverhampton Wanderers, via loan spells at Telford United, Nuneaton Town and Corby Town.

He has previously represented England from under-16 to under-18 level while progressing through the ranks at hometown club Wolves before signing a professional deal in 2014.

“Everyone that I have spoken to about the club has given it good references,” O’Hanlon said of his new team.

“Going full time next season gives us a big chance of promotion as well which is obviously the aim of everyone at the club.

“The intentions of the club are going in the right direction and I want to play my part and do what I can to help.

“Hopefully I can play every game, stay fit and hit a good level this season.

“I want to hit the ground running, which I think personally I have done the last two years playing at this level.”

Centre-back Kennedy, 23, made 19 appearances for Sheffield United between 2011 and 2016, all but one coming during their time in League One.

Following a loan spell at Cambridge United, Kennedy joined Alfreton for the 2016/17 season.

He made 38 appearances in a campaign that saw The Reds avoid relegation from National League North.

“Terry is a warrior, a leader and a hard man on a football pitch,” Harrogate boss Simon Weaver said.

“He’s robust, as honest as the day is long and just the type of player we need.

“There were a lot of clubs after his signature, so I’m delighted that we’ve managed to get him.

“He did very well under Nigel Clough at Sheffield United and there are not too many lads out there who you can sign at our level with the recent League One experience that Terry has.”

Meanwhile, Town have passed the half-century mark for the sale of season tickets.

The tickets only went on sale last week, ahead of the club’s first full season as a professional club.

Managing director Garry Plant said: “Over the last 12 months we have seen a significant rise in attendances at the CNG Stadium and we’d love to see those new fans signing up for the whole season next time round.”