Ainge hat-trick takes Town top

A hat-trick from the unstoppable Simon Ainge guided Harrogate Town to victory over Tamworth and the top of National League North.

Simon Weaver’s high-flyers were ahead after just two minutes thanks to their in-form skipper, and two further second-half strikes sealed a 3-0 success and took Ainge’s tally for the season to nine in just six matches.

His first arrived when the Tamworth left him left unmarked to head in George Thomson’s cross just moments after kick-off.

National League North’s top-scorer claimed another with his head after 63 minutes, peeling off his marker at the back post to convert Joe Leesley’s ball in to the box.

A 73rd-minute spot kick provided the chance for Ainge to complete his hat-trick, and the striker duly obliged, placing the ball into the top right corner to wrap up the points and secure a first triumph over Tamworth since 2007.

Weaver’s side return to action on Bank Holiday Monday when they visit newly-promoted Blyth Spartans, 3pm kick-off.