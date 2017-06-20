Railway to hold open trial

Harrogate Railway are inviting footballers in the local area who think that they are good enough to play for the club to show them what they can do.

The NCEL Premier Division outfit are holding an open trial at their Station View home on July 1 from 11am.

Having spent last season playing for Knaresborough Celtic in the Harrogate & District League, Railway’s newly-apppointed first team manager Liam Gray believes that there are plenty of local footballers who have the potential to make the step up to the semi-professional ranks.

“This is an opportunity for all the local players who think that they might be good enough to come and showcase what they are capable of,” he said.

“There are young lads around here who need to be tested at a higher level and, as a community club, we are here to give those guys that chance.

“For Harrogate Railway to move forwards we have to go back to our roots. When I first took over I said that I wanted to be bringing players from Harrogate and Starbeck and the surrounding area through, and I’m staying true to my word.

“It’s important to me that local people are involved here, playing, watching and supporting the club.”

July 1 will mark the start of the Railwaymen’s pre-season schedule, and Gray feels that his preparations for the new campaign are going well, despite the news that club stalwart and last season’s 18-goal top-scorer Steve Bromley and experienced centre-half Greg Kidd have signed for local rivals Knaresborough Town.

“Things are going great, I’ve spoken to a lot of players and I’m really pleased with the number of lads who have committed to the club already,” he added.

“We can’t sign anyone until July 1 so I don’t want to mention names at this stage, but we are shaping up nicely.

“There were a lot of young lads that Ray Green brought into the side at the end of last season who I was really impressed with and they will all be given a fair crack of the whip in pre-season.

“The deal was done for Brommers to leave before I was given the job and I wish him all the luck in the world.

“He doesn’t owe Harrogate Railway anything, he’s been an absolute hero for this club. He’s a good friend of mine and I’ve said to him that if things don’t work out then he’s always welcome back here.

“I’m starting out with a blank canvas really. There were always going to be a lot of changes, but I’m excited by the challenge of building a team.”