Railway snatch dramatic late victory

A stoppage-time goal saw Harrogate Railway snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in Saturday’s clash with Liversedge at Station View.

The Locomotives had been thrashed by Handsworth Parramore and Pickering Town in their previous two NCEL Premier Division outings, but bounced back to claim a dramatic 3-2 success.

“It’s a great result for us, and one that I think we deserved,” player-manager Paul Beesley said.

“We said before the game that we wanted a reaction following two bad results and we got one. This was a good performance.

“I was delighted when we got the equaliser in the 86th minute and I went a bit crazy after our third goal.”

Fraser Hansen handed Railway the perfect start when he beat the offside trap and fired past the visiting goalkeeper with just eight minutes gone.

Rhys Davies levelled things up deep into first-half stoppage time before putting Liversedge in front after 75 minutes.

Recent signing Sam Denton got forward from centre-half to bring the hosts back on terms with an effort from outside the box that flew in off a post.

With time almost up, Hansen then picked out the run of Callum Robinson who went through on goal before slotting home what proved to be the winner.

“We were good value for a 1-0 lead at half-time, but the referee’s found six minutes of added time from somewhere and they’ve equalised in the 50th minute,” Beesley added.

“Although we ended up going 2-1 down after the break I still think we were the better team and our equaliser always looked like it was coming.

“At 2-2 our goalkeeper was holding on to the ball and wasting a bit of time and Liam [Ormsby - Rail’s assistant manager] and I were both yelling at him to get on with it because we thought we could nick a win, and this is eventually what happened.

“We brought Sam [Denton] in to shore up the defence, but he’s capable of scoring a few goals as well, which is a real bonus.

“Credit to Callum Robinson as well. He pulled up with an injury and needed to come off but we had no subs left, so he kept on going and ended up winning us the game.”