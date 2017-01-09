Railway’s Clipstone win set to be expunged

Harrogate Railway’s 3-2 victory at Clipstone in October is set to be expunged from the records following the Cobras’ resignation from the league.

The Nottinghamshire outfit withdrew from the NCEL Premier Division on Sunday evening without offering an explanation for their decision.

As a result, Railway’s points haul for the capmpaign will be reduced from 28 to 25, a development that player-manager Paul Beesley says the club must “take on the chin”.

He added: “We haven’t won too many games this season, so it’s disappointing that one of our better results is going to be wiped out.

“We actually did really well to go to Clipstone, put in a good performance and come away with a great away victory, so it is a shame, but it’s just one of those things.

“All the teams who have played them and beat them are going to be in the same boat, so we just take it on the chin and move on.”

Goals from Dan Barrett and Stephen Bromley put the Locomotives 2-0 up at the Worksop Van Hire Stadium back in October, and although Clipstone hit back to level the scores, boss Beesley netted late on to win the game for his side.

The NCEL are yet to comment on the resignation and are not expected to do so until their board has met to discuss the matter.