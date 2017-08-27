Railway lose out at Hall Road

Harrogate Railway slipped to a fourth defeat in five games when they went down 3-1 at Hall Road Rangers.

Liam Gray’s side began the season with two victories, but following their FA Cup exit at Kendal Town in midweek and Saturday’s NCEL Premier Division loss, they are now winless since their opening league fixture.

They did however get off to a decent start against newly-promoted Hall Road, taking a 42nd-minute lead courtesy of veteran striker Jason Price’s first goal for the club.

The former Swansea and Hull City forward controlled a cross from the left and spun his marker in one movement before caressing the ball back across goal and into the top corner of the net with the outside of his foot.

Railway should have taken their advantage into half-time, but just moments before the interval Rangers’ Danny Norton’s deflected strike bounced down off the underside of the crossbar and Matthew Crane beat goalkeeper James Webster to the rebound and nodded in.

Gray’s troops began the second period on the front foot but Hall Road took the lead against the run of play just after the hour-mark.

Fine footwork down the right from the dangerous Norton allowed him to tee up Crane, who was afforded far too much time and space to slot past Webster from close range.

Rangers then made the points safe in the 72nd minute when Norton’s teasing low cross from the right was finished off by Gareth Owen at the far post.

Next up for the Railwaymen is a tricky-looking home clash with high-flying Rainworth Miners Welfare, 3pm kick-off at Station View on Saturday.