Railway brought back down to earth by Seasiders

Harrogate Railway were brought back down to earth with a bump after Saturday’s morale-boosting win over Clipstone when they lost 5-1 at Bridlington Town in midweek.

Ray Green’s side made the trip to the East Coast on Tuesday evening with a squad of just 12 players and missing Lewis Riley, Albert Ibrahimi, Liam Gray and Jack Lazenby – four of the stars of their victory at the weekend.

And their cause was not aided by losing influential centre-half Harry Higgins to injury with less than half an hour played at Queensgate.

At the point of the big defender’s exit, the game was still in the balance at 1-1, the returning Cameron Lyn having levelled matters in the 16th minute, less than 60 seconds after Jake Day had fired the Seasiders ahead.

The Railwaymen looked like they would be heading in at the break on terms, only for Bridlington to move back in front right on the stroke of half-time when Andy Norfolk tapped in.

A third goal just five minutes after the interval, scored by Alex Knaggs put the hosts in control and Day’s 63rd-minue effort ended the game as a contest at 4-1.

Norfolk then added his second of the night when he went clean through on James Wesbster’s goal and finished calmly past the Rail keeper.

Defeat for the men from Station View, coupled with Parkgate’s 1-0 win on the road at Liversedge means that the gap between Green’s side and the relegation zone has been trimmed to eight points, with four games left to play.