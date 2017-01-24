Railway boss aiming for top-half finish

Harrogate Railway boss Paul Beesley is targeting a top-half of the table finish following his side’s fourth win in their last five league games.

The Locomotives beat Armthorpe Welfare 2-1 at Station View on Saturday, and although they currently sit in 16th place in the NCEL Premier Division, their manager has high hopes for a strong end to the season.

“We feel like we are going forwards, that’s four wins from the last five games and the only game we lost we probably should have won as well,” he said.

“We’re on a good run with 12 points out of the last 15 and we’re looking up the table now.

“We want to finish top-half if we can this season. I’d see that as a success for me and Liam [Ormsby - assistant manager] and we’ll keep going until we hopefully get there.

“We’ve seen progress as the weeks have gone by and I think we are getting better and better.”

Railway dominated the first half of the game and were ahead as early as the eighth minute when Jules Gabbiadini stole the ball from an Armthorpe defender and finished well from 12 yards out.

The lead was deservedly doubled five minutes before the interval when Chris Fisher’s left wing cross was headed in by top-scorer Stephen Bromley.

The second period was a far more even affair and the visitors pulled a goal back in the 53rd minute when Darren Mansaram took advantage of a poor header from Sam Denton that was intended for goalkeeper Leon Wrigglesworth.

Railway had chances to add to their lead as the game went on, and although they ultimately managed to secure all three points, boss Beesley felt that his side should have won the match more comfortably.

“To win at home is pleasing, but yet again we’ve gone into the last five minutes of a game just a goal up and while it’s just one goal, the opposition have got a chance,” he said.

“It was 2-0 and we were cruising. I was expecting us to go on and score three, four or even five, but goals change games and they came back into it.

“Overall, I’m happy with the three points.”

Striker Gabbiadini marked just his second appearance for the club with his second Locomotives goal, and his manager believes that he has a bright future in a Railway shirt.

“He’s got a bit of pace and good feet,” Beesley added.

“It’s early doors for him, he’s got a lot to learn, he’s young but he’s willing and could be a good player for us.”