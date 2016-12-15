Railway boosted by new signing

Harrogate Railway have completed the signing of centre-half Sam Denton in a bid to shore up their leaky defence.

The Locomotives have conceded 21 goals in their last four games and have only kept one clean-sheet since Paul Beesley took over as manager in September.

And following Saturday’s 7-1 thrashing by Handsworth Parramore, boss Beesley moved to bring in the former Scarborough Athletic and Frickey stopper.

Although Denton, who joins Raiway from Handsworth, was unable to prevent his new team from suffering another heavy defeat at Pickering Town on Tuesday evening, his performance was the one highlight in an otherwise disappoinitng display.

“Sam did well to say that it was his first game and he didn’t know any of the lads,” Beesley said.

“His display was about the one bright spot for us. He is a leader at the back and was immediately looking to marshall the back four, which is something we’ve been missing.

“He’s won this league before on more than one occasion, so he knows what it takes to do well at this level.

“Sam is a very good signing for our club.”

Although disappointed by his side’s showing in the 5-0 defeat at Mill Lane, Beesley felt that the scoreline flattered the home side.

“I know we’ve lost by five goals and not played very well, but it wasn’t a 5-0 game,” he reflected.

“We did okay in the first half, but have caved in a bit after the break.

“I don’t like to single players out for criticism, but four of Pickering’s goals have come from corners into the six-yard box, and that’s your goalkeeper’s territory, in my opinion.

“They’re a decent side, but obviously this result is still not good enough from our point of view.

“We were looking for a reaction from the players after the display on Saturday [at Handsworth] and although there was a bit of an improvement, we didn’t get anything like what we were looking for.”

Railway will be looking to bounce back from successive losses when they host Liversedge at Station View on Saturday, 3pm kick-off.