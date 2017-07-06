Price is right for Railway

Former Swansea City, Hull City and Doncaster Rovers forward Jason Price has been unveiled as Harrogate Railway’s first signing of 2017/18.

The veteran frontman joined up with the NCEL Premier Division outfit this week as new boss Liam Gray looks to rebuild ahead of the upcoming campaign.

“This is a fantastic signing for the club, I’m really pleased that we’ve been able to bring Jason in,” Gray said.

“He’s been there and done it in the professional game and you can’t buy that kind of experience, it’s invaluable.

“Our younger players will really benefit from his presence in the side and be able to learn a great deal from him.

“To attract a player of Jason’s calibre is a big positive for Harrogate Railway. I’m sure that any side at our level of football would have snapped his hand off, I feel very lucky that we’ve got him.”

Price, 40, played more than 400 games in the Football League during a professional career that spanned 17 years, becoming something of a cult hero at Hull and Doncaster, where he was nicknamed the ‘Afro Goal-machine’.

Since 2012 he has been plying his trade in non-league circles, helping Brighouse Town to promotion from the NCEL in 2013/14 and more recently turning out for Harrogate Veterans.

But wherever he has been, Price has scored goals, and his new manager is confident that he has found the right man to spearhead his side’s attack.

“Jason is an incredibly fit guy, he’s confident that he will score goals in the NCEL Premier and I have every confidence in him,” Gray added.

“He’s a big chap, he’s very strong and deceptively quick, but most importantly he knows where the back of the net is.

“What’s better is that he’s not come here for money or anything like that, he’s come to try and do his bit, score some goals and help bring our young players on.

“He’s excited about the challenge and has told me he is really looking forward to helping our youngsters develop.”

Railway held an open trial at the weekend and a number of local players were in attendance, some of whom caught the eye of boss Gray.

“We had 34 lads come along and that’s an excellent turnout,” he continued.

“I was very impressed with what I saw. We’ve invited a few of them back so we can have a closer look and there will be a number of signings to follow.”