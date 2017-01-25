Locomotives ease past Welfare in League Cup

Harrogate Railway continued their recent good form when they beat Glasshoughton Welfare 3-1 in the fourth round of the NCEL League Cup, on Tuesday evening.

The first half of the game was a fairly even affair. The visitors, who play their football a tier below the Locomotives in NCELDivision One, enjoyed territorial advantage, but it was the home side that lookedmore of a threat in front of goal.

Paul Beesley’s men took the lead in the 21st minute, David Brown tapping in when Lewis Riley’s cross eluded everyone and bounced back off a post into his path.

Andrew Horbury restored parity just eight minutes later, but Greg Kidd restored Rail’s advantage shortly before half-time with a fine finish after visiting stopper Andrew McManus could not hold a Brown strike.

Stephen Bromley gave the hosts a two-gaol cushion seven minutes into the second period when he registered for the third game in a row after being set up by Kidd.

Railway then saw out the remainder of the game fairly comfortably, although boss Beesley wasn’t entirely satisfied with his team’s showing on the night.

“I’m pleased with the win, obviously, but having said that, the performance was a bit flat and we weren’t really on it,” he said.

“Glasshoughton seemed to be first to a lot of balls, and although our quality shone through in the end, performance-wise it wasn’t great.

“It’s a win, however, and I’ve said to the players that when you’re not playing well and still winning games, then that’s a good sign.”