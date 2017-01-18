Lady Locomotives’ best display of season earns them Preston win

Harrogate Railway Ladies produced their best display of 2016/17 as they overcame AFC Preston by a 2-1 scoreline at Station View.

Nicola Hadley bagged a goal in each half to earn her side a vital three points in their North East Regional Women’s Football League Southern Division clash, leaving her manager, Richard Burns “absolutely delighted”.

“First half we struggled a little bit, but in the second period there was only one team that deserved to win,” Burns added.

“As the game went on the heavy pitch started to take its toll on the Preston players and our fitness levels started to show through.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t get more goals, but I’m not surprised. We’ve found it difficult to score this season and have had three or four clear-cut chances here to finish the game.

“That said, I’m delighted with Nicola Hadley’s two goals, while Jodie Hodgson was our player of the match, she absolutely bossed it in the centre of the park and the defence as a unit were great.

“Even though it’s just three points, this win is a massive confidence boost for us.”

