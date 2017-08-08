Knaresborough kick-off new season with victory over Nostell

Knaresborough Town made a winning start to the 2017/18 campaign, seeing off Nostell Miners Welfare in NCEL Division One.

The visitors had the first effort of Saturday’s clash at Manse Lane when Jamie Miller shot into the side-netting, but soon afterwards Town’s Blaine Hobson broke free on the right to force Liam Scott-Bell to save.

Brad Walker then fired over the top, but, within a minute, Knaresborough went ahead when Harry Brown knocked on for Hobson to run through on goal and finish powerfully.

Brown fired an effort wide of the target before Knaresborough went 2-0 up in the 20th minute when Scott-Bell hit a clearance against one of his own defenders and Walker ran clear to finish easily.

Greg Kidd shot too high and then Hobson had a great chance to make it three, but after steadying himself, he placed his strike against the foot of a post and the ball ran clear.

Walker then broke free and lobbed toward goal only for Scott-Bell to save and Conor Donoghue shot wide following a Hobson centre from the left.

The period of home dominance came to an end late in the half when both Miller and Nathan Smith went close for Nostell as they were both allowed too much room in the penalty area.

Town began the second half on top, but they had a scare when a 30-yard snap-shot from Smith struck their crossbar.

Goalkeeper Jack Rushworth had to be alert to tip over from a long punt from his opposite number, Scott -Bell but was helpless to prevent the visitors scoring when a free-kick from the right was headed on and then into his own net by Gregg Anderson.

Scott-Bell then saved his side on a number of occasions to deny Walker and Will Lenehan before making a superb one-handed stop to prevent Joel Freeston from adding to the total.

The visiting gloveman even got to the follow up from Walker as he did a few minutes later when both Brown and Walker looked certain to score.

Knaresborough’s domination continued, but Scott-Bell continued to thwart every effort as Brown and Freeston were again prevented from hitting the back of the net.

The next game to be staged at Manse Lane is on Tuesday evening when Boroughbridge visit for the Sadie Rose Charity Cup match, 7.45 pm start.

On Wednesday, a long NCEL Division One trip to Grimsby Borough awaits Paul Stansfield’s first team, but Town are back on home soil on Saturday when Worsbrough Bridge Athletic visit for 3pm kick-off.