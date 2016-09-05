Harrogate Railway boss Lee Ashforth resigns following FA Cup exit

Lee Ashforth has resigned as Harrogate Railway manager tonight following the club's exit from the FA Cup at the weekend.

The Railway boss met with the football management board at Station View on Monday night,

Railway were relegated from the Evo-Stik League under Ashforth last season but kept faith with the boss heading into their new campaign in the Northern Counties East League.

But, after a promising start to the season, the Starbeck club have lost three straight matches, conceding 14 goals in the process.

Ashforth said he would leave Railway with a "heavy heart" and it was time for the club to "start again".

Railway lost 5-0 to Northern League side Consett in Ashforth's final game, bowing out of the FA Cup in the first qualification round.

Ashforth has had a long association at Railway having played for the club as a goalkeeper.

He rejoined the club as Billy Miller's assistant manager five years ago and took over as boss following Miller's decision to join Tadcaster Albion.

Ashforth faced a mass player exodus following Miller's exit and was unable to keep Railway afloat in the Evo-Stik league after a tumultuous season.

More to follow.