Beesley unveiled as new Railway boss

Harrogate Railway Athletic have appointed Paul Beesley as their new player-manager.

The 32-year-old takes over the reins at the NCEL Premier Division outfit following Lee Ashworth’s resignation last week.

Paul Beesley in action during a previous spell at the club

Beesley started his semi-professional playing career at the club and spent some time at Station View at the end of last season on his return from a long-term injury.

The striker re-joins Railway from Evo-Stik Division One North side Scarborough Athletic where started the 2016/17 campaign.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to manage Harrogate Railway,” Beesley said.

“I would like to thank the board for choosing me and I hope to do my best and bring success to the club.”

Railway currently sit just one place above the Premier Division relegation zone after losing four of their opening five league fixtures, and Beesley’s first game in charge will be at Barton Town Old Boys on Saturday.

A statement released by the club said: “We would like to welcome Paul and we look forward to a long and successful appointment.

“We would like to thank Scarborough Athletic FC for their support in allowing Paul to join Harrogate Railway.”