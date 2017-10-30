Another loss for beleaguered Railway

Harrogate Railway remain mired in the NCEL Premier Division relegation zone after they suffered an eleventh consecutive league defeat.

Having been thrashed 9-2 by title-chasing Pickering Town in midweek, Liam Gray’s men then went down 3-0 at Maltby Main on Saturday.

The result keeps the Starbeck club second-from-bottom of the table and five points from safety having registered just two wins in 16 Premier Division outings so far this campaign.

Third-placed Maltby opened the scoring after 26 minutes of Saturday’s clash at Muglet Lane thanks to some help from the elements.

With a strong wind blowing across the pitch, a long ball forward from the hosts was helped on by Ben Thornton and somehow found its way past James Webster in the Railway goal.

The visitors might have been afforded a way back into the game had lively winger George Eustance been awarded a penalty when he was fouled in the Maltby box, but the referee turned his back on the appeals.

Main doubled their advantage on the hour-mark through Dean Smith before substitute Ross Duggan rounded things off six minutes before full-time.

There was still time for Maltby’s Steve McDonnell to be sent-off for an awful challenge on Ashar Bhogal in the dying moments, but the home team had already done more than enough to extend their fine unbeaten run to 13 matches.

Next up for the Railwaymen is another tough assignment, this time against second-placed Pontefract Collieries, who visit Station View for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday.