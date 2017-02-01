H & D LEAGUE: Rowe at the double as Saints turn up the heat

A brace from in-form striker Sylvester Rowe helped Beckwithshaw Saints turn up the heat on the Harrogate & District Football League Premier Division’s top two.

Third-placed Saints moved to within a point of the summit courtesy of a 2-1 success at Harlow Hill, and although the villagers have played three more games than title rivals Knaresborough Celtic and Kirk Deighton Rangers, the battle for pole position may yet become a three-horse race.

Not for the first time, Rowe has netted the vast majority of his side’s goals this season, and has now scored eight times in his last five league appearances.

His first of the afternoon saw the visitors go into the break 1-0 ahead, but Hill levelled things up in the second period.

With just 10 minutes remaining, man of the match Rowe popped up with his second goal to earn Beckwithshaw all three points.

Division One leaders Thirsk Falcons made it 11 wins from 12 games when they came from behind to thrash Helperby United by an 8-3 scoreline.

Chris Simpson (2) and Daniel Marston were on target for United in the first period as the hosts took a 3-2 lead into the break.

The Falcons notched six times without reply after the resumption, however, sealing what in the end turned out to be a comfortable victory.

In the Senior Cup, Kirk Deighton Rangers beat Kirkby Malzeard 3-1 to secure their place in the competition’s last four.

Rangers began strongly bur Kirkby took the lead against the run of play through Jonathan Raddon.

Luke Duberry then capped an impressive first-half showing by levelling things upbefore the interval.

Joe Wilkes put Kirk Deighton ahead after the re-start with a long-range strike before sealing victory, and how own man of the match display, with a fine solo goal.

David Cooke smashed in four goals as top flight Bedale Town inflicted a 7-0 loss on first division Bramhope in the quarter-finals of the League Challenge Cup.

Curtis Larner gave Town a 13th-minute lead before a quick-fire brace from Cooke put his side in full control after 38 minutes.

Jonny Rayner struck just before the interval to end the game as a contest and Cooke then helped himself to a second-half hat-trick as the hosts pulled away.

Joining Bedale in the semi-finals of the competition will be Hampsthwaite FC, who triumphed 5-2 over Richmond Town Reserves.