H & D LEAGUE: Rangers sink Saints to stay top of the pile

Rob Holliday, left, netted a brace for Kirk Deighton Rangers in his sides Premier Division success over Beckwithshaw Saints. Picture: Caught Light Photography

Kirk Deighton Rangers maintained their two-point advantage at the top of the Harrogate and District Football League Premier Division when they overcame Beckwithshaw Saints by a 3-1 scoreline.

