Athletic on the lookout for new manager

Wetherby Athletic FC are on the lookout for a new manager to take over the running of their first team.

The West Yorkshire Football League Premier Division outfit need a new gaffer in time for the start of the 2017/18 campaign, following current boss Mark Forster’s announcement that he is set to retire at the end of the season.

The Tangerines are however looking to make an appointment sooner rather than later in order that their new man can come and work alongside Forster during the remainder of 2016/17 and get to know the current crop of players.

Anyone interested in applying for the position should get in touch with Athletic chairman Angus Taylor by filling in the contact form on the club’s website www.wetherbyathletic.com

Reflecting on his period at the helm, outgoing boss Forster said: “I have had a great time over the last four years and have enjoyed pretty much all of my spell.

“There’s not one real reason for me deciding to retire.

“I’ve been managing a long time and I guess it’s just the right time to step away now, no matter how much I enjoy Saturdays with the lads.

“Looking at the four-year tenure I am pleased with what we’ve achieved, we have competed well and always tried to play the game in the right spirit and with some style.”

Forster inherited a young squad when he took the reins in 2013/14, and despite enduring a tough start to life in the Athletic hot seat, he managed to keep the club in the Premier Division.

The Tangerines made steady progress under his guidance, finishing eighth in 2014/15 and then last season ended up in fifth place as well as winning thr Barkston Ash FA Cup.

Although Wetherby find themselves bottom of the league this campaign and staring down the barrel at relegation, Forster remains positive about the club’s future.

He is confident of beating the drop and also keen to help find the right man to take over from at the helm in order to keep Athletic moving forwards.

“It’s going to be very hard but we will give it everything to stay in this league,” he said.

“Ideally we would like to have someone come in and work alongside me for the last few months of the season, get to know the players and be ready to hit the ground running the next season,

“I want someone to come in who will continue the tradition of blooding young players and trying to play good football in the right spirit.”