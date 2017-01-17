Edwards races to victory in Bahrain

In his 35th year of motorcycle competition, Harrogate’s Mike ‘Spike’ Edwards kicked off 2017 with an impressive display at the third round of the Bahrain Superbike Championship.

With Edwards recording one win and a second-placed finish, he scored enough points in the races to climb back up to second overall in the competition after the disappointment of a mechanical fault during round two.

His main opposition comes in the shape of two Qatari riders, Mashel Alnaimi - who is leading the championship - and Fahad Al Sowaidi, currently snapping at the Yorkshireman’s heels in third place, just three points back.

Edwards says he is “very happy” to have ended up on the podium for every race he’s finished on his Ducati 899 to date, but in order for him to get back to Bahrain for the remaining rounds of the competition, he’s looking for some financial support.

“It would be great if I could personally promote a local company in return for some sponsorship to help me get back to the Gulf to finish the championship”, he said.

“So, if there’s anyone out there who would like to back an old dog learning new tricks, then please get in touch.”

Anybody interested in sponsoring Edwards can contact him directly by emailing mail@mike-edwards.net