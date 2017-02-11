Search is on for Tour de Yorkshire volunteers

Welcome to Yorkshire are searching for passionate and reliable volunteers to become Tour Makers at this year’s Tour de Yorkshire.

Tour Makers welcome millions of spectators travelling to the county to see the world’s best cyclists in action from April 28-30. Anyone can register their interest at letour.yorkshire.com/tour-makers before February 24.

Details on the five training sessions will be given, which give Tour Makers all the information they need about the event, tutoring on their specific roles along the route and an introduction to crowd management. Official Tour Maker uniforms will also be provided at all sessions.

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive Sir Gary Verity said: “Tour Makers play an absolutely vital role in making the Tour de Yorkshire run as smoothly as it does and we’re grateful to every single one of them for the tremendous work they do. Their attitude and enthusiasm is second to none and we look forward to seeing many familiar faces taking part again in 2017.

“As our race goes from strength-to-strength, we are always looking for new Tour Makers to join the team and this year is no exception.

“It’s quick and easy to register your interest and the training days provide an ideal opportunity to learn some new skills and find out everything you need to know.”

Tour Makers will be in the thick of the action along the race route and will help to ensure that the event runs as smoothly and safely as possible. To find out when a Tour de Yorkshire roadshow is coming to you, visit: letour.yorkshire.com/2017/roadshows