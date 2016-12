A gold medal winning Paralympian will take part in a cyclocorss event on New Year’s Day at Conyngham Hall in Knaresborough.

Cyclist Steve Bate will participate in a race open to newcomers to the sport, on a tandem with mountain biker Guy Kesteven as pilot.

The 40-minute Go-Cross race begins at 10am, with the children’s race beginning at 11am.

The veteran men’s race begins at 2pm. Visit www.novacross.org.uk

