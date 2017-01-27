District's much-loved bike ride set for spectacular return

The teams behind one of the district’s most loved cycling events are looking for volunteer marshals to help out on the day.

Now in its tenth year, the Ripon Rotary Bike Ride, formerly the Acorn Bike Ride, will raise money for Dementia Forward and Scleroderma Research, alongside other local charities.

Dementia Forward and organisers are searching for volunteers to do four hour stints along the 100k circular route, which starts and ends in Bishop Monkton on May 13, via Easingwold, Sheriff Hutton and Great Ouseburn.

Any readers interested in helping can contact Debby Lennox at Dementia Forward: debby@dementiaforward.org.uk

Bike rider coordinator Chris Eyes said: “We are absolutely thrilled to bits to be organising the ride, it is our first time doing it after Acorn, and we are pleased to be learning from their expertise. It is just such a great event for the community and we are pleased to be a part of it.

“We’re still keeping the traditions of the ride and the elements that everybody enjoys. There will be tea and cakes at the village hall at the end.

“If anyone can help us out on the day by being a marshal that would be great, we are still looking for marshals on a particular leg of the route.

“This is a ride, not a race, it’s a fun event for everyone to take part in. It is open to people of all fitness levels. There are some gentle hills but lots of flat too.”

The ride will set off at 8am from Bishop Monkton Village Hall, and riders can register at www.riponrotarybikeride.org, with an entry fee of £30.