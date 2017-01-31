Wetherby Cricket League: Champions handed tough start

Wetherby Cricket League Division one champions Kirk Deighton will open up their 2017 campaign with a tricky home test against Scarcroft, who finished third last season.

The top flight will be without two of last year’s clubs, Bilton in Ainsty and St Chads Broomfield, who have joined the York League and Airedale & Wharfedale Leagues respectively.

Wetherby have also left to join the York League, leaving their former A team to fly the flag in the Wetherby League third division.

Ledsham will play host to fellow promoted side Rufforth in the first game of the season on Saturday April 22, while Headingley Bramhope, who also went up from Division Two, are at home to Sicklinghall.

The other Division One games see Barwick in Elmet at home to Garforth Parish Church, with Old Leodiensians entertaining South Milford and Shadwell hosting Hillam and Monk Fryston.

In Division Two, Crompark, one of four teams promoted from Division Three as part of the league reshuffle from five divisions to four in 2017, will make the trip to Church Fenton, who dropped down from Division One last season.

Crossgates are at home to fellow promoted side Kippax Welfare.

Headingley Bramhope A, the fourth and final side to move up, will kick off with a tricky encounter at Thorner Mexborough.

Kirk Hammerton start the season at home to Scholes, while Saxton travel to Long Marston and Meanwood entertain Sherburn Eversley.

Garforth Parish Church A will aim to bounce straight back up into Division Two, and will want to win their opener against Church Fenton A to start in a positive fashion.

Fenton’s second string are one of six sides to have stepped up to Division Three as part of the new-look league format.

Bilton in Ainsty A open up at home to Wetherby, another of the promoted teams, while fellow newcomers East Keswick play host to Barwick in Elmet A.

Long Marston A and Thorner Mexborough A will both kick off life in Division Three on the road, at Green Hammerton and Scarcroft A respectively.

The final fixture in this division sees newly-promoted Walton Park A at home to Kirk Deighton A.

Whereas the top three divisions all have 12 teams in apiece, Division Four will consist of 14 sides, which means every side will not play each other twice.

Due to ground availability some teams will only play a side once and some others more than twice.

Shadwell A, the only side to have been relegated from Division Three, begin their season at Scholes A.

Kippax A start off at home to Kirk Hammerton A, Saxton A host Old Leodiensians and Hillam and Crossgates A make the journey to Monk Fryston A.

Ledsham A will head to Rufforth A, Walton Park A to South Milford A and Meanwood A are at Sherburn Eversley A.

Opening fixtures, Saturday April 22

Division One: Barwick in Elmet v Garforth Parish Church, Headingley Bramhope v Sicklinghall, Kirk Deighton v Scarcroft, Ledsham v Rufforth, Old Leodiensians v South Milford, Shadwell v Hillam and Monk Fryston.

Division Two: Church Fenton v Crompark, Crossgates v Kippax Welfare, Kirk Hammerton v Scholes, Long Marston v Saxton, Meanwood v Sherburn Eversley, Thorner Mexborough v Headingley Bramhope A.

Division Three: Bilton in Ainsty A v Wetherby, East Keswick v Barwick in Elmet A, Garforth Parish Church A v Church Fenton A, Green Hammerton v Long Marston A, Scarcroft A v Thorner Mexborough A, Walton Park v Kirk Deighton A.

Division Four: Hillam and Monk Fryston A v Crossgates A, Kippax A v Kirk Hammerton A, Saxton A v Old Leodiensians A, Scholes A v Shadwell A, Sherburn Eversley A v Meanwood a, South Milford A v walton Park A, Rufforth A v Ledsham A.

Second week fixtures, Saturday April 29

Division One: Garforth Parish Church v Shadwell, Headingley Bramhope v Old Leodiensians, Hillam and Monk Fryston v Sicklinghall, Rufforth v Barwick in Elmet, Scarcroft v Ledsham, South Milford v Kirk Deighton.

Division Two: Church Fenton v Headingley Bramhope A, Thorner Mexborough v Kippax, Meanwood v Crompark, Saxton v Kirk Hammerton, Scholes v Crossgates, Sherburn Eversley v Long Marston.

Division Three: Barwick in Elmet A v Bilton in Ainsty A, Green Hammerton v Scarcroft A, Kirk Deighton A v Garforth Parish Church A, Long Marston A v Church Fenton A, East Keswick v Walton Park, Wetherby v Thorner Mexborough A.

Division Four: Crossgates A v Saxton A, Kirk Hammerton A v Sherburn Eversley A, Ledsham A v Hillam and Monk Fryston A, Old Leodiensians A v Meanwood A, Shadwell A v Rufforth A, Walton Park A v Scholes A, Kippax A v South Milford.