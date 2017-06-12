Weekend of frustration for ‘Gate

Harrogate CC endured a frustrating weekend, losing ground at the top of ECB Yorkshire Premier League North before exiting the T20 Blast competition.

George Ross’ side had Hull in real touble at 95/6 in a rain-affected game reduced to 24 overs per side on Saturday, but were then denied the chance to chase down their visitors’ total by the weather.

Skipper Ross bamboozled the Hull batsmen, claiming 3-14, while Dave Foster took 2-27 and Kallen Bond 1-26 leaving the away team floundering before the heavens opened.

“It’s really frustrating for us because I’m confident that we could have knocked those runs off fairly comfortably and completed the win,” a disappointed Ross reflected.

To makes things worse for the Roosters, fellow high-flyers York and Yorkshire Academy both beat the bad weather and their respective opponents on Saturday, leaving the men from St George’s Road third in the table.

Just 24 hours later, ‘Gate travelled to Easingwold to tackle the host club and Scarborough in Group B of the YPLN T20 Blast.

Knocks from Ross (39), Ash Griffin (26 not out) and Eddie Wilson (26) helped them post 161/8 against Easingwold.

Three wickets for young spinner Will Topham and some fine bowling by Ross and Cooper Smith then saw the home side dismissed for just 87 in reply.

With Scarborough also having beaten Easingwold, it meant that the winner of the final match of the day would finish top of the group and advance to semi-finals of the competition.

And it was the seasiders who made the better start to proceedings, big paceman Kristian Wilkinson getting rid of Ross and Josh Atkinson inside the first over.

Eddie Wilson and Harry Stothard followed soon afterwards to leave Harrogate 17/4 before a downpour offered them some respite.

Things barely improved for the Roosters following the resumption, and Ben Kempley finished as their top-scorer with just 18 as they were skittled for 62.

Scarborough didn’t have things all their own way in reply and Jonny MacGregor snapped up 2-7 as they took 13.5 overs to labour victory at 63/5.

Next up for Ross’ charges is a home meeting with Clifton Alliance on Saturday as they return to league action.