Stothard hits ton as ‘Gate claim Alliance success

A stunning unbeaten century from Harry Stothard propelled Harrogate CC to an 111-run victory over Clifton Alliance.

The 19-year-old struck 133 not out as George Ross’ men secured a 10-point haul that moves them up one place to second in the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North standings.

The Roosters did not get off to the best of starts, however, and their top five batsmen were dismissed cheaply, leaving them in some trouble at 34/4 and then 76/5.

But Stothard plundered 13 fours and two sixes on his way to his maiden ton for the 1st XI, Will Topham (33) and David Foster (31) offering useful support as the hosts posted 280/9.

Alliance then lost wickets at regular intervals in reply, as Foster wreaked havoc, completing a fine all-round display by snapping up figures of 4-19.

Skipper Ross also grabbed four wickets and the visitors were eventually dismissed for 169 in the 44th over.