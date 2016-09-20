Skipper ‘gutted’ as Harrogate miss out on UAE trip

Harrogate CC skipper George Ross said he was left “gutted” by his side’s Yorkshire Premier Leagues Champions Competition semi-final play-off defeat.

Ross’ men lost to Wakefield Thornes by three wickets in what he described as the “biggest game in the club’s recent history”, at Scarborough’s North Marine Road.

The play-off was Harrogate’s reward for finishing top of the Yorkshire Premier League North in its inaugural season, with the prize for the winners a showdown with Bradford League champions Pudsey St Lawrence in the competition’s final in Abu Dhabi.

“It’s really frustrating, we came so close to earning a once in a life-time trip, but unfortunately we were outplayed on the day,” Ross said.

“Obviously we are all gutted to have missed out after all our hard work this season.

“The best team won the game, but we can still reflect on a fantastic season. The lads have to be really proud of what they have achieved.”

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Harrogate made 201 all out in 49.4 overs, opener Andy Hawkswell leading the way with a knock of 53.

Ross (41) and David Foster (42) also chipped in as the men from St George’s road made what their skipper thought was a defendable total.

However, an unbeaten 70 from Thornes’ number three David Toft laid the foundations for a successful run chase, despite 4-27 from Ben Coad, and the Wakefield side eventually reached their victory target inside 47 overs.

