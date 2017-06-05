Ross hits ton as huge total sees ‘Gate to cup win

George Ross’ century helped Harrogate CC rack up a huge total of 382/5, paving the way for a crushing Yorkshire Leagues Knock-out Cup victory over Woodhouse Grange, on Sunday.

The opening batsman struck 21 fours and two sixes in his knock of 140, putting on a stand of 184 for the first wicket with Jonny Tattersall.

Yorkshire CCC 2nds regular Tattersall wasn’t far away from making a ton of his own, hitting 92 from just 58 balls.

Australian all-rounder Kallen Bond also scored 92 as the Roosters made it to 294 before losing their second wicket of the afternoon.

Despite facing such a daunting target, Grange’s reply got off to a decent start as skipper Andrew Bilton made 117 at the top of the order.

The visitors were unable to keep up with the required run-rate however, and although they made their way to a respectable total of 256/6 from their 45 overs, they ended up 126 runs short in the end.

Harry Stothard was the pick of the ‘Gate attack, returning 3-31, while Tom Geeson-Brown (1-13) and Bond (1-18) helped strangle Woodhouse with extremely economical five-over spells.