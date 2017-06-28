Theakston Nidderdale League: Huge partnership sees Helperby inflict first defeat on leaders

An opening stand of 142 between Luis Rees-Hughes and Dylan Steyn paved the way for Helperby to inflict a first defeat of 2017 on Theakston Nidderdale League Division One leaders Birstwith.

Rees-Hughes top-scored with 71, while New Zealander Steyn struck 12 boundaries in a rapid 65 from just 73 balls.

Matt Cavanagh then added 44 as the visitors posted 284/5, despite three wickets for Birstwith’s Phil Hardisty.

Jon Millward (49) and Tom Croston (41) got the home reply off to a similarly decent start, but 4-46 from Alistair Darnell eventually saw them dismissed 89 runs short on 195.

A five-star bolwing performance by Tom Rowlay and Dan Thirkell’s half-century saw Burton Leonard to a comprehensive eight-wicket success over Hampsthwaite.

Max Crompton (3-27) did the early damage, before Rowlay (5-17) took over and claimed a hat-trick, while only a 73-run partnership between Lenny McKittrick (50) and Richard Vass (44) enabled the away side to make their way to 127 all out.

Thirkell’s unbeaten 63, plus 32 not out from Rowlay saw Burton cruise to their victory target at 132/2 with almost 19 overs to spare.

Ouseburn’s march towards the top of the table continued when they won by 40 runs at home to Masham, Peter Carr striking a century.

The opening bat’s 105 and Sam Parker’s 45 got the defending champions to 270/6, Dan Woolston the pick of the Masham attack with 2-56.

Bailey McCourt (79) and Luke Tomlin (47) both looked in good touch for the away team, only for them to run out of overs at 230/8.

Ben Mackrill, Chris Morrison and Tom Parker each effected a brace of dismissals for Ouseburn.

Three players made half-centuries for rock-bottom Alne, but despite them compiling 261/7 at home to Knaresborough Forest, they were unable to secure a maiden victory of the campaign.

Tom Jackson top-scored with 79, while Alex Buteux (58) and Will Bell (54) also impressed as Stewart Pyke claimed 3-44.

Mark Rogers then fell narrowly short of a ton as Forest replied, eventually being dismissed for 93.

Shaun Foulds took a trio of wickets to keep the men from the Magic Circle in contention but a knock of 57 by Matt Parker and Paul Kennedy’s unbeaten 53 got Knaresborough over the line in the end with 19 deliveries remaining.

Spofforth claimed just their second win of the campaign when they edged out West Tanfield in an extremely close contest.

The hosts made their way to 171/9, thanks largely to Sam Abel who was the only batsman to make any real impression as he struck a superb 103.

James Roberts and Devon Nightingale helped themselves to a trio of wickets apiece before 92 from Tom Lawson took Spofforth to within touching distance of victory.

The game went into the final over of the day with the visitors’ last pair at the crease, but a single from Paul Old was enough to nudge his side to 172/9 and a five-point haul.

Darley’s first innings total of 233/8 proved enough for them to emerge triumphant from their home meeting with Goldsborough.

Chris Gill smashed nine fours and four maximums on his way to a rapid score of 88 at the top of the order, Joe Furniss contributing 32 to a 115-run opening stand.

David James snapped up 3-42 with the ball, but Goldsborough were then unable to keep up with the required run-rate in response.

Gavin Hodson hit 45 not out, however 3-26 from Brad Stephens helped restrict them to 175/7 from their 45 overs.

In Division Two, Andrew Hyland’s century was not enough to save Bishop Thornton from defeat to Wath & Melmerby, the visitors snatching a dramatic last-ball triumph.

Aussie opener Hyland plundered 107, while Matt Varley contributed 47 and Rob Nelson 44 to their side’s total of 242/6.

Jack Kellett then claimed three Wath wickets as the away team replied, but Tom Hogg’s 77 and an unbeaten 67 from Paul Richardson saw Bobby Hilton’s men to a four-wicket victory from the very last ball of the match.

Studley Royal remain in pole position after squeezing past Scotton in what was another particularly tight affair.

Michael Litterbach made his way to 101 and Brad Gosling hit 38 as the league leaders compiled 210/6 batting first.

In reply, Scotton managed to keep up with the required run-rate, Will Cunningham (60) and Ian Morland (33 not out) looking in decent touch with the bat.

The game went down to the final six balls, but Sam Halliday’s charges just missed out, eventually ending seven runs short at 202/7.

Dacre Banks kept their promotion push on track when they chased down Raskelf’s 204/6.

Waqas Rashid and Stephen Ellison both efffected a brace of dismissals for the division’s second-placed team, Brad Clark hitting an excellent 92 for the men from Easingwold Road.

An impressive second-wicket partnership of 101 between Thomas Scott-Smith (85) and Mitchell Hearn (74 not out) was to prove decisive, however, and the duo laid the foundations for Banks reaching 208/3.

Third-placed Blubberhouses overcame struggling Pateley Bridge by a five-wicket margin.

Tom Fryer (71) helped the Badgers to 187 all out as Tom Noble returned figures of 3-36.

Aamir Rehman’s 55 not out, plus 47 from Qamar Ayub then took Blubberhouses to their target of 188 for the loss of five wickets.

A devastating spell of bowling from Graham Bassitt proved crucial as Markington beat Ripley by three wickets on home soil.

Bassitt (6-48) caused the visiting batsman all sorts of problems and only Aju Varghese (51) made any real impression in a first innings score of 167 all out.

A knock of 36 from Cecil Gordon and Bassitt’s 35 not out then got Markington to 170/7, despite three wickets for Ripley’s Karl Bollon.

Bottom of the table Newby Hall’s troubles continued when they slipped to an eighth straight loss.

Jim Blackburn’s men were bowled out for 124 by Burnt Yates, Tony Sidwell their top-scorer with 30 as Javed Slater helped himself to 4-17.

Jason Chyer’s 46 then guided the visitors to a winning total of 125/3 and a seven-wicket win inside 22 overs.