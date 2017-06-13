Theakston Nidderdale League: Burton sunk by Goldsborough

Burton Leonard missed out on the chance to go second in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League when they lost out to Goldsborough.

The weekend’s fixture list was decimated by heavy rainfall and only five games were completed, two in the top flight and three in Division Two.

Burton struggled to 114/7 in their 35 overs at York Road, Matt Rangeley top-scoring with 36 not out and Tom Rowlay making 28 as Andy Ward (4-21) impressed with the ball in hand for Goldsborough.

A brace of wickets apiece for Tom Stanley and Max Crompton saw the hosts slump to 27/4 early in their reply, but a fine 91-run stand between Luke Bickers (59 not out) and Gavin Hodson (30 not out) took them to victory at 118/4.

A half-century from Dylan Steyn guided Helperby to a 60-run success over rock-bottom Alne.

The opening batsman struck 73 while Joss Spillman added 34 not out as the home team posted 201/7, Shaun Foulds effecting a trio of dismissals for the men from the Magic Circle.

Tom Jackson hit a quick-fire 29 at the top of the Alne order and his opening partner Ed Myers made it to 50, but the visitors then collapsed from 99/3 to 141 all out, Matt Cavanagh (4-26) and Andy Darnell (4-31) doing the damage for Helperby.

Wath & Melmerby continued their ascent up the second division table, beating leaders Studley Royal by 78 runs.

Mitchell Cross’ 77 was the cornernstone of their 215 all out, Paul Richardson chipping in with 34 and Bobby Hilton adding 30 despite four wickets for Tom Hixon.

Dan Harris then claimed 4-37 for Wath as Royal were sent on their way with just 137 on the board, despite Lewis Day’s innings of 53.

Raskelf brought a five-game losing run to an end when they got the better of Burnt Yates on home soil.

Bradley Clark (74) and Alec Snowball (47) showed good form with the bat to help the hosts to 193/9 in 45 overs, Dominic Taylor snapping up 4-41.

Jason Chyer struck 53 and Russell Dodson 36, but the away team could not keep up with the required run-rate, eventually finishing on 162/8.

Clark, Jake Petty and Stephen Burn all bagged a brace of wickets for Raskelf.

Ripley were another side who got back to winning ways when they sank Scotton at Low Moor Lane.

Michael Sacchetta (77) and James Keane (65) registered half-centuries as Ripley compiled 248/7, while Callum Halliday was the pick of the home attack with 2-28.

Scotton then fell well short in reply, finding themsleves 43-5 before limping to 100/9 in 45 overs, Ian Morland their top-scorer with 23 not out.

Bob Brown returned figures of 4-25 for Ripley and Karl Bollon also impressed with 3-16.