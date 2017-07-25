Nidderdale League: Ouseburn and Birstwith continue to set the pace

Have your say

92

Chris Base (4-56) and Mike Hennings (4-25) bowled superbly as Burton Leonard were all out for 144 runs from 32.4 overs. Matthew Rangley top-scored for the hosts with 35 runs, along with James Townsend (28) and Mike Stansfield (23no).

Needing 145 for victory, Birstwith won in fine fashion with Tom Croston batting magnificently with a stellar half-century, amassing 61 not out in the process.

James (39) and Dan Riley (27) made great contributions as the visitors won by seven wickets, reaching 148/3 in 25.5 overs.

Ouseburn stay at the top of the table after winning at Goldsborough by a wide margin of 108 runs.

Tom Parker’s stunning knock of 83 was the catalyst, with Ben Mackril (41) making a great contribution. Goldsbrough’s David James (4-65) and Andy Ward (3-45) bowled tremendously but the visitors made 192/7 from their 45 overs.

Russell Robshaw (4-30), Jamie Bryant (3-23) and Ben Mackril (3-4) bowled superbly as Goldsborough were skittled for just 84 runs from 32.1 overs with Jarrod McPhee top-scoring with 28.

Masham stay in third place as they won at Helperby in a thrilling contest, winning by a single run.

Australian Nathan Kleinig was superb with bat and ball for Masham in a fine display.

Top-scoring with 49, he guided the visitors to 127/9 in 40 overs, despite Daniel Marston and Matthew Cavanagh taking four dismissals each for the hosts.

Chasing 128 for victory, Helperby just missed out with Mark Spilman (26no) and Tom Messenger (20) the only worthy contributions.

But it was Kleinig (3-15) that did the damage on the hosts as they reached 126/9.

Darley won back-to-back home games after a fine 32 run victory over bottom-of-the-table Alne.

Chris Gill (33), Ross Sands (26) and Peter Hughes (23) made solid contributions as the hosts were all out for 174 with Edward Myers taking three wickets.

Alastair Jackson excellent half-century (53) was not enough as Alne made 146 which was well short of the target, thanks to Joe Furniss taking (4-48) and Ross Sands (3-27).

Hampsthwaite got back to winning ways with a nail-biting victory over Spofforth.

Tom Lawson’s contribution of (65 not out) had set the pace for Spofforth with the visitors reaching 165/7 in 35 overs with Robbie Jamieson taking (3-23).

Tom Lawson, Devon Nightingale, Matthew Bird and James Roberts took two dismissals each for the visitors but the hosts responded superbly as a fine 92no from Andrew Taylor guided Hampsthwaite over the line.

West Tanfield won comfortably, as they thrashed Knaresborough Forest by eight wickets.

Josh Barrett bowled superbly taking five wickets for West Tanfield.

Nick Virr (2-31) and Angus Shaw (2-3) also made fine contributions with the ball.

Joel Ainsley and Craig Robson both made fine knocks of 25 as the visitors were set 94 runs for victory.

West Tanfield succeeded in fine fashion as they reached 95/2 in just 22.5 overs.

Sam Abel (40no) and Stuart Clark (24) made superb contributions with the bat.

Knaresborough Forest Ben Challis (1-19) and Stewart Pyke (1-25) had only managed to take a wicket each.

This in turn meant that West Tanfield strolled to victory with ease, and will be hoping that their confidence will shine when they next host Burton Leonard.