Beckwithshaw triumph over Bilton in Waddilove Cup final

Centuries from George Myers and Ross Sedgley guided Beckwithshaw CC to victory over local rivals Bilton in the final of the Airedale & Wharfedale League’s Waddilove Cup.

Having posted an imposing total of 314/3 from their 45 overs, Alex Lilley’s side were also in fine form with the ball, bowling their opponents out to seal a 152-run success under grey skies at Steeton CC, Keighley.

Opener Myers (111) and number three Sedgley (108 not out) put on 129 for the second wicket before Sam Moore arrived at the crease to add an unbeaten 53.

Richard Spittlehouse was the pick of the Biton attack, bowling a tidy six-over sell of 1-19 while his colleagues were largely dispatched to all parts of the ground.

Ryan Bradshaw’s men then made a poor start to their reply and were a wicket down before they had managed to put a run on the board.

They found themselves 19/3 before their middle order rallied with Sajad Ali (37), Lewis Mallinson (35) and Siraj Hussain (28) all making starts.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, however, and 3-30 from James Lilley and 2-14 from Alex Lilley eventually saw Bilton dismissed well short on 162.

After the game, the Ernest Walker Trophy for man of the match was presented to centurion Myers for his part in helping Beckwithshaw lift the Waddilove Cup for a second time.

And a league and cup double is still very much in the offing for the men from Killinghall Lane, despite Saturday’s Division One loss to Rawdon.

Beckwithshaw remain 22 points clear at the top of the table with just six games remaining, however their lead over nearest challengers Burley-in-Wharfedale has been cut following a 31-run reverse.

Alex Lilley bagged four wickets, but the visitors still managed to find their way to 247/8 from their 50 overs.

Captain Lilley made 49 in response, and Sam Moore added 42, but it was not enough and the hosts were all out for 216 in the end.

Elsewhere, runs for Andy Hawkswell (79) and Ryan Bradshaw (47) proved to be the cornerstone of Bilton’s victory over North Leeds.

The visitors compiled 237/7 before dismissing the home team for 179, Kiel van Vollenhoven snapping up a five-wicket haul.

Mustahsan Ali Shah also impressed, taking 4-32 as Leeds were sent on their way inside 42 overs.

Relegation-threatened Collingham & Linton are now 34 points from safety following a defeat on the road at Oltey.

Jack Harrison hit 24, but extras were the top-scorer in the strugglers’ total of 124 all out, batting first.

Victory looked a formality for Otley with such a low target to chase, but a superb spell of 5-34 from Christopher Bridge, plus two wickets for Toby Jacklin hauled Collingham back into contention.

Otley did eventually scrape over the line however, making it to 125/8 and claiming a two-wicket success.

In Division Two, Follifoot kept their promotion hopes alive courtesy of a 20-point victory over Leeds Modernians.

Paul Angove’s charges looked in trouble at 137/6, despite Cameron Martin’s knock of 67, but some lower order resistance eventually saw them post a more than useful target of 259/8.

Skipper Angove struck 35 before Josh Cutts supplied the closing fireworks with 42 not out from just 16 deliveries.

Yasir Ali then claimed 5-30 for Follifoot before Istikhar Hussain (4-38) mopped up the tail to get rid of Modernians for 142 and seal a 117-run triumph.

Bardsey closed the gap on Division Three’s top-two when they got the better of Alwoodley, emerging triumphant by a four-wicket margin.

Henry Wainman took three wickets as the hosts finished with 211/3 to their name, but Tom Franklin (79) and skipper Harwood Williams (49) got Bardsey over the line at 212/6 in the 47th over.