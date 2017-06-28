Aire-Wharfe League: Double delight for Beckwithshaw

Beckwithshaw enjoyed success on two fronts at the weekend, consolidating top spot in Airedale & Wharfedale Division One before progressing to the semi-finals of the Waddilove Cup.

Alex Lilley’s men won on the road at Otley in top flight action on Saturday, then overcame Horsforth in the premier cup competition for teams in divisions, one, two and three.

Beckwithshaw managed to defend a total of 167 all out against Oltey, skipper Lilley top-scoring with 36 at the top of the order.

The hosts made a steady start in reply, but eventually collapsed to 127 all out thanks to a stunning return of 4-8 from James Lilley, plus Taylor Williams’ 3-38.

On Sunday, Ben Quick struck 47 to help his side post 250/8 before dismissing Horsforth for 176.

James lilley led the way once again with 3-51 and there was a brace of wickets apiece for Williams, Alex Lilley and Eugene Burzler.

Bilton also advanced to the last four of the competition but did not fare quite so well in the league, losing out to second-placed Burley-in-Wharfedale by 78 runs.

Kiel Van Vollenhoven effected four dismissals as the high-flyers made 272/9 batting first, but Ryan Bradshaw’s troops were then bowled out for 194, Lewis Mallinson their best performer with an innings of 41.

Bilton bounced back immediately when they eased past St Chad’s Broomfield on Sunday, racking up 315/9 as Sajad Ali hit 80 and Vic Craven made 68.

A trio of scalps each for Mustahsan Ali Shah and Richard Spittlehouse then helped remove St Chad’s for 225.

Collingham & Linton slipped back into the first division relegation places when they were beaten by Ilkley.

Toby Jacklin scored 43 in the home team’s 153 all out but the visitors knocked off the required runs in 38.2 overs for the loss of just five wickets.

Jacklin was also Collingham’s leading man with the ball, but despite him knocking over three Ilkley batters, the West Yorkshiremen were not to be denied.

In Division Two, Follifoot moved up to second place when four wickets apeice for Istikhar Hussain and Yasar Ali got rid of Skipton for 162.

Matt Williams’ 71 then saw the away side to victory at 165/7.

Bardsey went top of the third division table courtesy of a comfortable success at Saltaire.

Henry Wainman was the pick of the visiting attack, snapping up 4-25 to send the hosts back to the pavilion with only 120 to their name.

In reply, a knock of 37 from Chris Malthouse and Gary Hopton’s 35 not out got Bardsey over the line with three wickets down.