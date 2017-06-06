Aire-Wharfe League: Beckwithshaw march on

Beckwithshaw continue to lead the way in Division One of the Airedale & Wharfedale Cricket League following a four-wicket triumph over Guiseley.

Taylor Williams claimed 3-36 while skipper Alex Lilley and Eugene Burzler effected a pair of dismissals each as the visitors were dismissed for 150.

Opener Charlie Stokes (34), Burzler (25) and Ben Quick (24) then all made contributions to help the men from Killinghall Road ease to 154/6 in 28 overs.

Back-to-back wins have seen Collingham & Linton escape the top flight’s bottom two.

Their latest victory ensured that local rivals Bilton have, by contrast, now suffered successive defeats after a two-wicket reverse on home soil.

Skipper Ryan Bradshaw struck 66 and Kiel van Vollenhovern 47 in the hosts’ 185 all out, but Toby Jacklin excelled with the ball once again for Collingham and finished up with 5-45.

Christopher Bridge also impressed, returning figures of 3-47 before the visitors chased down the required runs with just an over to spare.

Mustahsan Ali Shah kept Bilton in the game with 5-53, but Kuda Samunderu’s brilliant knock of 84 not out saw Steve James’ troops over the line at 189/8.

In Division Two, third-placed Follifoot bounced back from last week’s loss to Adel when they got the better of Horsforth Hall Park.

Istikhar Hussein took 3-25 and Alex Fox 2-60 as the visitors got to 203/7 in their 50 overs.

A half-century from wicketkeeper-batsman Cameron Martin (62) in addition to opener Matt Williams’ innings of 48 then took Follifoot to a five-wicket win at 204/5 in the 48th over.

Third division Bardsey also triumphed by a five-wicket margin, seeing off St Chad’s Broomfield on home soil.

Eddie Clayton shone with the ball for Harwood Williams’ men, snapping up 5-31 as the away team were bowled out for 187.

Skipper Williams then made a captain’s knock of 74 not out to lead his side to their victory target, Sameer Manjrekar weighing in with an unbeaten 55.

The result leaves Bardsey just seven points shy of a promotion place in fourth position in the league standings.