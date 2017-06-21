Aire-Wharfe League: Beckwithshaw continue fine start to title defence

Defending champions Beckwithshaw’s march towards another Airedale & Wharfedale Division One title continued when they beat Colton Institute in comprehensive fashion.

clear of their nearest rivals at the top of the table having won all seven of the league games that they have completed this season, their other two fixtures having been abandoned due to bad weather.

Their latest success came after 4-37 from Oliver Hotchkiss, plus a brace of wickets apiece for Alex Lilley, James Lilley and Taylor Williams saw Colton dismissed for just 106.

An unbeaten 48 from Alex Lilley and Ross Sedgley’s 34 not out then saw Beckwithshaw cruise to a nine-wicket win inside 14 overs.

A four-wicket haul from Mustahsan Ali Shah helped fourth-placed Bilton get the better of Pool.

Shah’s 4-37 helped bowl the away side out for 126 before 38 from Vic Craven helped Ryan Bradshaw’s charges reach 131/6 in reply.

Collingham & Linton’s Stephen Booth was another man to take four wickets, but his efforts weren’t enough to earn his team victory against Horsforth.

Chasing 207 to win after Booth’s superb return of 4-18, Collingham were all out for 174 despite 79 from Kuda Samunderu and 44 from Luke Kilby.

Second division promotion hopefuls Follifoot kept pace with the top two, beating Steeton by two wickets.

Istikhar Hussain took 5-27 to help remove the visitors for 154 before Matt Williams’ 68 took Follifoot to 158/8.

Sameer Manjrekar also helped himself to five wickets in Bardsey’s Division Three success over Olicanian.

Eddie Clayton (3-6) also did some damage with the ball to send the away team packing for 118 in 35 overs.

Skipper Harwood Williams’ 56 not out then got Bardsey over the line at 123/6.