Aire-Wharfe League: A win at last for struggling Collingham

Have your say

Collingham & Linton won for the first time in almost two months to climb off the foot of the Airedale & Wharfedale Division One table.

Jack Harrison (62), Jonny Haslem (42) and Luke Kilby (30) all looked in decent touch as the Harewood Road outfit posted 193 against fellow strugglers Colton Institute.

Toby Jacklin then helped himself to a five-wicket haul, while skipper Steve James weighed in with (3-51) as Institute were dismissed for 162.

The much-needed win sees Collingham leapfrog Colton in the league standings, but they remain in the relegation zone and are still 32 points from safety.

Beckwithshaw took advantage of a slip-up by rivals Burley-in-Wharfedale to extend their lead at the top of the division.

Alex Lilley’s side cruised to an eight-wicket success over Ilkley while their nearest challengers lost out to Pool, leaving the men from Killinghall Lane 33 points clear in pole position.

Skipper Lilley claimed 3-31 as Beckwithshaw restricted their hosts to 181/8 from their 45 overs.

All four batsmen that took to the crease then contributed in reply, George Myers (59), Ross Sedgley (45 not out), Sam Moore (39 not out) and Lilley (35) helping the defending champions to victory at 182/2.

Bilton slipped to ninth in the table following a sixth loss of the campaign.

Chasing Rawdon’s 283/5, Ryan Bradhsaw’s charges were bowled out for 217 despite half-centuries from Mustahsan Ali Shah (63) Kiel van Vollenhoven (61).

Earlier, van Vollenhoven had impressed with the ball in another useful all-round display, effecting a trio of dismissals.

In Division Two, Follifoot got back to winning ways courtesy of a four-wicket triumph on the road at Thackley.

Istikhar Hussain (4-31) and Josh Cutts (3-40) starred as the hosts were bundled out with only 102 on the board.

Follifoot did not have things all their own way in response, but 25 not out from captain Paul Angove eventually saw them over the line at 108/6.