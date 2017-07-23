Gate victorious as Bond leaves Easingwold in a spin

An incredible display of spin bowling from Kallen Bond helped Harrogate CC to a comfortable victory over Easingwold in ECB Yorkshire Premier League North.

The Australian snapped up figures of seven wickets for the cost of just eight runs as he sparked a batting collapse that eventually saw the Roosters triumph by an 87-run margin.

Batting first in a game reduced to 34 overs per side due to rain, ‘Gate posted a decent total of 180 all out.

Harry Stothard once again impressed with the bat, top-scoring with a knock of 61, while skipper George Ross contributed 52 and Eddie Wilson 31.

Easingwold, who sit bottom of the YPLN table and without a win all season, made a good start to their reply, reaching 55 before they lost a wicket.

They got as far as 77/2 before Bond began to reak havoc and things went horribly wrong for the visitors.

The last eight Easingwold wickets fell for only 16 runs with Bond in unplayable form while fellow spinners Ross and Dave Foster also got in on the act, claiming a scalp apiece.

The Roosters’ maximum-points success, combined with leaders Stamford Bridge only managing a winning draw against Hull, means that fourth-placed ‘Gate are now just eight points off top spot.