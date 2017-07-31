‘Gate title hopes dented by comprehensive loss to York

Harrogate CC’s hopes of defending their ECB Yorkshire Premier League North crown were dented significantly when they suffered a comprehensive defeat to title rivals York.

The 2016 champions were bowled out for just 112 and slipped to a nine-wicket loss on Saturday, leaving them fifth in the table and 18 points behind leaders Stamford Bridge.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, Roosters skipper George Ross went early for a duck, leaving the visitors 1-1.

Fellow opener Josh Atkinson was then dismissed for 16, and although Australian all-rounder Kallen Bond (31) and Jonny Tattersall (27) offered some resistance, ‘Gate collapsed from 61/2 to 112 all out as six wickets fell without a batsman making it into double figures.

Third-placed York wasted little time in knocking off the required runs, needing just 19.4 overs to complete their victory.

Tom Geeson-Brown did offer ‘Gate some hope early on when he got rid of home opener Tom Friend, but a half-century from Duncan Snell saw York over the line at 115/1.