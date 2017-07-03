‘Gate lose battle of Stamford Bridge

Harrogate CC lost ground at the top of the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North table when they suffered a seven-wicket loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Roosters were bowled out for just 129 in the absence of skipper George Ross and the home team had no trouble in chasing down their victory target, leapfrogging their visitors into second place in the divisional standings in the process.

And although ‘Gate bounced back just 24 hours later with a comprehensive win over Treeton in the quarter-final of the Yorkshire Leagues Knock Out Cup, they now trail league leaders York by 13 points.

Not for the first time in recent weeks, the Roosters’ top order failed to fire at Stamford Bridge and they slumped to 45/5 as only Aussie Kallen Bond (34) showed any kind of form with the bat in hand.

Nick Taylor contributed 30 lower down the order and stand-in captain David Foster managed 21, but 5-23 from Ryan McKendry saw ‘Gate all out in 47.4 overs.

Tom Geeson-Brown (2-24) struck early in Bridge’s reply and Foster also grabbed a wicket, but the hosts got to 131/3 in 34 overs thanks to 65 from Yorkshire’s Will Rhodes.

On Sunday, Ross returned to open the batting against Yorkshire Premier League South outfit Treeton and led his charges to 286/9 in their 45 overs with a knock of 57.

Wicketkeeper Eddie Wilson hit 50, while Bond and Jonny Tattersall chipped in with 35 and 33 respectively.

Bond then took centre stage with the ball, snapping up six wickets in a fine spell of spin bowling, eventually ending up with figures of 6-25.

Ross also impressed, claiming 3-53 as Treeton were sent packing with only 137 on the board.