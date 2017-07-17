‘Gate down to fourth after defeat to title rivals Academy

Harrogate CC dropped to fourth place in the ECB Yorkshire Premier League North table after losing out to Yorkshire Academy on Saturday.

A maximum-points success over their title rivals would have taken George Ross’ men to the top of the pile, but they were unable to chase down a victory target of 223, eventually being bowled out for 186.

After losing the toss and been asked to field, ‘Gate will likely have felt satisfied with restricting their hosts to 222/9 in 50 overs.

On a rare appearance for the Roosters following a stellar start to his career with Yorkshire CCC, paceman Ben Coad (1-30) made an early breakthrough before the Harrogate spinners took centre stage.

Skipper Ross bowled superbly to record figures of 5-59, combining to good effect with Dave Foster (3-37).

The ‘Gate reply did not begin well, however, with runs at the top of the order proving hard to come by, as has been the case in recent weeks.

Academy had their visitors reeling at 38/4 at one point before Harry Stothard (32) and Foster (31) managed to build a useful partnership.

Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals, however, and the men from St George’s Road were eventually dismissed 36 runs short.

The battle for pole position has now become very much a four-horse race, with Stamford Bridge leading the way from Yorkshire Academy and York, with ‘Gate sitting fourth, but just 10 points off top spot.