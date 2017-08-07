‘Gate beat Academy to secure place in Knockout Cup final

Have your say

Harrogate CC secured their place in the final of the Yorkshire Leagues Knockout Cup when they beat Yorkshire Academy by 21 runs.

All-rounder Dave Foster was the leading light for the Roosters, top-scoring with a knock of 40 before claiming four wickets with the ball.

Batting first in Sunday’s semi-final showdown, ‘Gate put 188 all out on the board from their 45 overs.

Foster’s return of 4-28 and fellow spinner Kallen Bond’s 3-42 then helped dismiss the Academy for 167 in the 42nd over.

Awaiting George Ross’ side in the final are Stamford Bridge, who edged out Wickersley Old Village in the competition’s other last-four clash.

Twenty-four hours previously, Jonny Tattersall returned to form with the bat as ‘Gate claimed a narrow success over Scarborough in an extremely close encounter.

Saturday’s ECB Yorkshire Premier League North fixture at St George’s Road went down to the final over.

With the visitors chasing 257/8 for victory, they eventually ended up just short on 250/6 as the Roosters players held their nerve at the death.

Earlier, Tattersall, who has struggled for runs in recent weeks compiled a fine innings of 94, before being dismissed six runs shy of his century.

He shared a mammoth 162-run stand with opener Ross (78) to leave the hosts in a strong position after their 50 overs.

Scarborough made a good fist of their run-chase, however, and three batsmen made half-centuries to keep them up with the required run-rate and well in contention.

They made it to within seven runs of their target, but ran out of overs in the end, Tom Geeson-Brown the pick of the Roosters’ attack with three wickets.