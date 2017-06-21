Unbelievable Jeff Marches for Men from Harrogate to Bedale

Intrepid television presenter Jeff Stelling laced up his walking boots once more as his latest unbelievable walking challenge for Prostate Cancer UK kicked off its 13th day at Harrogate Town FC.

Teaming up with the leading men’s health organisation, the long-standing Soccer Saturday host is aiming to raise £500,000 on his March for Men, 15 walking marathons in 15 days taking him from Exeter City FC to Newcastle United FC.

The 13th day saw the 62-year-old leave Harrogate en route to Bedale Town via Ripon City. The hottest day of the March so far was entirely spent in Yorkshire.

The group of walkers were given a pep talk at the start by Professor Norman Maitland, Director of the Cancer Research Unit at the University of York.

Stelling was joined on the day by former England international footballer Danny Mills who has close friends affected by the disease.

Also on the march was Preston North End Manager Simon Grayson who lost a good friend to prostate cancer and also recently completed Prostate Cancer UK’s Football to Amsterdam cycle challenge. Kevin Webber and Lloyd Pinder, both men with incurable prostate cancer, also matched them stride for stride.

Fresh from raising £420,000 after walking 10 marathons in 10 days from his beloved Hartlepool United to Wembley last year, Stelling, 62, has upped the ante this time round with an even bigger challenge for the leading men’s health charity.

Jeff’s journey will see him visit more than 40 football clubs and is part of Prostate Cancer UK’s wider walking programme, March for Men.

Stelling said: “I’m grateful to the people of Bedale, Ripon and Harrogate who came out to support me at the start of my March for Men as we raise vital awareness and funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

“Prostate Cancer kills one man every hour in the UK, and I just decided I couldn’t sit on my backside and do nothing about it.

“I can put one foot in front of the next and hopefully raise awareness and raise funds to help men beat this diabolical disease.

“This year’s route gives us an opportunity to go to parts of the country that we’ve not been to before and to spread the word to people who maybe didn’t hear that message as loudly last time round.

“We are heading north relentlessly and relentlessly and ending in St James’ Park, Newcastle one of the great football grounds, where I know we will get a fantastic welcome from all Geordies.”

To support Jeff, and find out more about his challenge, visit prostatecanceruk.org/jeffsmarch