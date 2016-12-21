Letter: Travellers - Council taken leave of its senses

Re: Harrogate Advertiser article (December 8) in relation to the proposed traveller site. Has Rebecca Burnett taken leave of her senses?

Harrogate is a town that relies on visitors to support its economy. Why would any rational thinking person or organisation locate a traveller camp on the main route into the town from Leeds?

It may not be politically correct but unfortunately traveller sites are not the most visually appealing facililties.

Prince Charles once used the phrase that a proposed plan to revdevelop the national gallery would be a “carbuncle on the face of an old friend”. Could I say that this proposal falls into the same category?

Would the now defunct Tesco site be a more appropriate location for this proposed site?

Keith Kershaw

Harrogate