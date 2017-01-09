Letter: Trains - Please explain what is going on?

When is a Pacer train not a Pacer? When it’s scrapped surely - and weren’t we clearly promised that they would all be gone within three years when Arriva took over from Northern?

This being so, I was surprised to learn of a recent service from Harrogate to York which, superficially, seemed to involve a brand new train - seats like those on the 36 bus; everything 21st century - until it moved.

Then came the customary shaking, rattling, jerking and grinding. Closer inspection revealed the crude, four-wheel cattle truck chassis which we have known and loathed for so long.

This was the railway equivalent of fur coat and tatty underwear.

There looms yet another increase in fares, which are already twice those of mainland Europe.

Could we please have a detailed and unambiguous explanation of what’s going on?

Malcolm Wright

Harrogate