Letter: Traffic - Don’t strangle key A59 route

Harrogate is dependent for its survival on trade, and that trade, be it for tourism, commerce or conference is dependent on people being able to get to the town.

The A59 from the motorway is the sole primary route to the town. Strangle it with local traffic, and you strangle the town.

So, Harrogate Council, think very carefully before making decisions for new business parks, new settlements etc and make sure that you keep the survival of Harrogate’s economy in mind.

Approval for the new business park at Flaxby Green Park on the A59 was a big mistake. Do not compound this by giving approval to any more housing developments on the A59.

H White

Flaxby