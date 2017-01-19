Letter: The stray - Local body needs to protect it

The Stray is the crowning glory of Harrogate. The many letters about its use show how deep are the feelings it evokes. Common land is increasingly threatened by commercial interests.

There is, understandably, distrust of the council’s motives, and the Duchy seems far removed, so it appears that the Stray needs a local body (probably a strengthened Stray Defence Association) to protect it and to make decisions about its use based on an agreed set of principles, such as Beverley Westwood has (the Pasture Masters).

Shan Oakes

Harrogate and District Green Party