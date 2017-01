We wish to keep the Stray as it is without any change in the Act of Parliament that protects it.

This open space is precious. I have lived in Harrogate for 72 years and played on it as a child when we lived on West Park.

Please protect this valuable, wonderful open area for now and for the future generations to enjoy without fear of loss or encroachment.

‘Moving on’ must be ‘continued protection’.

Peter and Elizabeth Morris

Summerbridge