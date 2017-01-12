Letter: Stray - Thank you for bringing clarity

Many thanks for bringing more clarity into The Great Stray debate (Advertiser, January 5).

How might the watering down of the ‘35 day rule’ affect the quality and time constraints of damage reinstatement?

Who will be responsible for this and in the event of non-compliance, what sanctions are proposed?

You rightly mention “...safeguards to ensure the Stray is always maintained in all its current glory”.

The “current glory” along the length of Oatlands Drive has prevailed for years.

How will the amended legislation ensure that this does not become the accepted norm in other areas?

Malcolm Wright

Harrogate