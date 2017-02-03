Letter: Stray events - I object to the smaller events

The unique and peaceful beauty of the Stray must be protected.

Having said that, I very much enjoyed The Grand Depart and would not object to a single, annual or bi-annual event of this kind, provided the event is of international or national sporting status which would enhance the profile of Harrogate.

However, I would object to any increase in the number of smaller, run for profit events and have made this clear in my response to the council’s consultation.

One of the smaller events taking place in the last two years has been The Fake Festival.

This event caused considerable noise disturbance in the form of heavy rock music clearly audible in surrounding houses from early afternoon until 11pm.

The organisers of this event did not comply with many of the terms of their license and yet are being allowed to stage a further event this year.

This does bring into serious question, the council’s ability to monitor and control event organisers to ensure that events of this kind do not cause nuisance to residents and damage to The Stray.

The Street Food Festival is another example of a smaller, run for profit, event causing great damage to Valley Gardens.

David Leah

St Winifred’s Road,

Harrogate